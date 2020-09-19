Left Menu
A trailblazer and maverick: Hollywood celebs pay homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a trailblazer and an unapologetic feminist for her years of work towards women's rights, a wide array of film personalities from Hollywood paid their tributes to the US Supreme Court justice who died on Friday.

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a trailblazer and an unapologetic feminist for her years of work towards women's rights, a wide array of film personalities from Hollywood paid their tributes to the US Supreme Court justice who died on Friday. The history-making jurist and feminist icon died of cancer at her home in Washington. She was 87. A lifelong advocate of gender equality, she acquired the reputation of a cautious or moderate judge and will be remembered as a legal colossus. She was only the second woman ever to serve as a justice on the nation's highest court. Her death led to an outpouring of grief from actors like Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr and others.

"No 2020!!! No! No! Not now! Not this WOMAN!!! Please work your supreme magic, brilliant mind, and courage from Heaven!! Help us down here! Thank you for your service Queen!! Rest in glorious peace," Davis tweeted. Spencer said, "My deepest condolences to Justice Ginsberg’s loved ones. The nation mourns this loss quite deeply. #YouWereTheFairestOfThemAll" Witherspoon termed Ginsburg's death as "painfully tragic for our nation".

"Justice Ginsburg’s profound impact on the country’s justice system is unparalleled as a leader who shined light and hope when we needed it most. It is now our turn to carry her fight. Rest In Power, RBG," she added. "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight," tweeted Washington.

Chris Evans shared a photo of Justice Ginsburg with a simple caption, "One of one". Hugh Jackman remembered her as a "maverick" who changed the "entire world" for better.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say 'who knows, one day you could be HER'. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world," wrote Mindy Kaling. Downey Jr posted a quote from Justice Ginsburg as he tweeted, "'Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you' RIP, RBG." Brie Larson thanked Justice Ginsburg for her years of service and said that women all over the world will continue her fight towards "pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited".

Patricia Arquette remembered Justice Ginsburg as "a champion and a hero". "Thank you for your tireless work," she added. Mark Ruffalo said with her death the US has lost a "lioness of light and righteousness".

"Tomorrow we fight like RBG did for us every single day. She would have it no other way. Rest In Power Justice RGB! We will prevail on your behalf," he added. A "speechless" Josh Gad wrote, "Bless her family and bless this country. Tonight is going to be tough for millions of Americans who were but one Justice away from having all of their rights stripped away from them. This is devastating." Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a photo of Justice Ginsburg on Instagram with the caption, "Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace." Sarah Silverman said she is feeling "gutted" and "sad" after hearing about Justice Ginsburg's death. "I know she tried to hang on, for all our sakes. She hung in there so hard.#RBG" she added.

Seth MacFarlane hailed the late jurist as "model for fairness, rational thought, and progress". "She will be missed more than we can yet imagine," he said.

"Thank you, RBG for devoting your life, love and legacy to the rule of law. What a trailblazer in every way. What an immeasurable loss in every way. We will honour you by voting to protect all that you stood for. #rbg" tweeted Mandy Moore. Ginsburg's death on Friday, less than 50 days before the November 3 presidential election, could open up another battlefront between President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival and former vice president Joe Biden.

Nominated by the former Democratic president Bill Clinton, Ginsburg served in the US Supreme Court for 27 years..

