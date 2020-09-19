Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political blame game in WB over arrest of terrorists

The arrest of nine terrorists, including six from West Bengal, and busting of an al-Qaeda module on Saturday has triggered a political blame game in the state with opposition BJP and Congress alleging that intelligence failure and appeasement politics of the Mamata Banerjee government have led to such a pass.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:39 IST
Political blame game in WB over arrest of terrorists

The arrest of nine terrorists, including six from West Bengal, and busting of an al-Qaeda module on Saturday has triggered a political blame game in the state with opposition BJP and Congress alleging that intelligence failure and appeasement politics of the Mamata Banerjee government have led to such a pass. The ruling Trinamool Congress on the other hand said the arrests can not be construed as failure on the part of the state administration which is committed to flush out terrorists.

The opposition is politicising an issue involving national security, the TMC said. Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Choudhury said the arrest of six alleged al-Qaeda operatives from Murshidabad district shows "total intelligence failure on the part of state police who are only busy running errands for Trinamool Congress leaders." "It throws up the question whether the state administration is competent enough to tackle the spurt in terrorist activities in state. Earlier, we had heard about numerous cases of Jamat activists arrested. Now it is al-Qaeda, the most dreaded terror outfit in the world.

"This brings bad name to Murshidabad district which has borders with Bangladesh, to entire West Bengal," Chowdhury, the WBPCC President said. He alleged that these incidents send out the message of "communalisation pof olitics which does not augur well for the state." Flaying the TMC government, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the state should shun "appeasement politics, dirty communal politics and take strong measures against terror modules setting up their bases in state." Sinha blamed the TMC of practicing votebank politics "which prevents the administration from taking any affirmative steps against terrorists." "Remember the RDX blast at Bowbazar over two decades back. The entire state is now sitting on a powder keg. If the administration doesn't sit up and take note, Bengal will be in flames," Sinha said.

Countering the allegations, TMC MP Sougata Roy said the arrests should not lead to any question about the state government's resolve to flush out and crush terrorists. Roy said the terrorists cross over to this side of the border which is manned by central forces.

"The border forces could have been more vigilant," he said adding there should be better coordination between the state and BSF. He said there should be more vigil by the border guards so that infiltration can be thwarted and those coming to this side are tracked.

About the opposition charges, the veteran TMC leader said "They are doing politics over an issue of national security". In early morning raids at Ernakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday busted an inter-state module of al-Qaeda operatives and arrested nine persons.

The agency arrested six terrorists from West Bengal and three from Kerala. Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, Mosaraf Hossen from Ernakulam and Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman from Murshidabad were arrested by the premier investigating agency.

A preliminary probe revealed that the arrested men were radicalised by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda terrorists on social media platforms and were motivated to launch attacks at multiple locations, including in the National Capital Region. PTI SUS KK KK

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Care downgrades Repco Home Finance's loan facilities, NCDs to AA-minus

Care Ratings has revised the rating of Chennai-based Repco Home Finances long-term loan facilities and non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,620 crore to AA-minus with stable outlook from AA with negative outlook. The revision factors in mo...

Majority opp parties back amendement to IBC; Some flag possible misuse by corporates, demand relief for farmers

A majority of opposition parties supported The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Second Amendment Bill, 2020, which was passed by Rajya Sabha on Saturday, and also urged the government to provide interest waiver on loans to farmers and poor pe...

India's external debt up nearly 3 pc to USD 559 bn at March-end

Indias total external debt increased by 2.8 percent to USD 558.5 billion at the end of March mainly on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, according to a report released by the Finance Ministry. The external debt stood at USD 543 bi...

Drug case: Actors, former corporator appear before CCB for questioning

Former city corporator, Yuvraj R V, actor Santosh Kumar and Kannada anchor Akul Balaji on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch CCB officials who are investigating the drugs case. Three different police inspectors and their team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020