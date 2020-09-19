Communist veteran Roza Deshpande dies

Veteran communist leader and former Lok Sabha member Roza Deshpande died at her residence here on Saturday afternoon due to old age, sources said. Deshpande, 91, was the daughter of Shripad Amrit Dange, one of the founders of the Communist Party of India.

She is survived by a son and a daughter. Deshpande had taken part in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement (the movement for the creation of the state of Maharashtra) and the Goa liberation struggle as a member of the All India Students Federation.

In 1974, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Bombay South Central constituency. She had also led a campaign to get maternity leave benefits for working women, and served on various central and state government committees on labour problems, particularly those of women workers.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed condolences over her demise. "I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of thinker and communist leader Smt Roza Deshpande. She carried forward the legacy of social service she had inherited from her illustrious father, late Shripad Amrit Dange," the governor said in the message.

"She had taken active part in the movement for the creation of Samyukta Maharashtra and the Goa liberation struggle. She lent her strong voice to raise various problems of women and workers," the condolence message added..