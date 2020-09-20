Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress slams govt over farm sector bills, questions about MSP

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price (MSP) to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:20 IST
Congress slams govt over farm sector bills, questions about MSP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price (MSP) to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce. While citing a media report, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi said, "Three anti farmers black laws will be passed in the Rajya Sabha today by the Central government.'

Surjewala then mentioned three questions stating, "Who will give MSP to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce and how." "Why the government is running away from providing legal obligation for MSP. Who will take a guarantee of MSP outside 'Mandi'," he said.

As the Centre has been trying to allay the concerns of the farmers that the MSP will remain intact and slammed the Opposition parties for misleading the farmers for their political gain with respect to the Bills on agriculture sector reforms, Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the Opposition parties have misled farmers for their political gain with respect to the Bills on agriculture sector reforms.

Speaking to ANI, Vij said, "Opposition parties have misled farmers for their own political gains. These Bills are in favour of farmers. The Prime Minister has assured farmers of MSP. Farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed all non-BJP parties to defeat three bills on the Agriculture sector.

"Today the farmers of the country are keeping their eyes on Rajya Sabha. The BJP is in a minority in Rajya Sabha. I appeal to all non-BJP parties to defeat these three bills, this is what the farmers of the country want," Kejriwal said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.(ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves Alstom's acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of sole control over Bombardier Transportation, the global rail solutions division of Bombardier, by Alstom S.A. In addition, the regulator has also given approval to Caisse de dpt et placem...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...

Don't sign farm bills, Sukhhbir Badal urges President

Shiromani Akal Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to give his assent to the farm bills passed by Rajya Sabha, asking him to return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Badal said the passage of the bills mark...

Soccer-Bale says serial winner Mourinho played a role in his Spurs return

Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is relishing the opportunity to work with manager Jose Mourinho who had unsuccessfully tried to sign the Welshman in the past. Bale completed a loan move from Spanish champions Real Madrid back to his f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020