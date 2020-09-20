Left Menu
Opposition parties move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh

Opposition parties on Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:58 IST
Congress MP Ahmed Patel speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

The motion, signed by around 100 members has been submitted in the notice office of the Parliament as the secretary-general was not present.

This came after The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill passed by Rajya Sabha today amid protest from Opposition parties. The two bills have already been passed the Lok Sabha. "This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. Twelve Opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy chairman," Congress MP Ahmed Patel told reporters here.

"He (Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh) should safeguard the democratic traditions but instead, his attitude today harmed the democratic traditions and processes. So we have decided to move a no-confidence motion against him," Patel said. Opposition MPs protested against agriculture Bills and were demanding that bills be sent to the select committee. (ANI)

