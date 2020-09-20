Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition up in arms against agriculture bills, Rajnath Singh tells BJP MPs to reach out to farmers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to reach out to the farmers and agrarian community regarding two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:14 IST
Opposition up in arms against agriculture bills, Rajnath Singh tells BJP MPs to reach out to farmers
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to reach out to the farmers and agrarian community regarding two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

With a majority of Opposition parties trying to create a negative environment over the recently passed Bills, the BJP leadership has instructed its MPs to connect with the masses and apprise them of the farmer welfare measures in the new legislation. The MPs were given this instruction at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. A guaranteed price to be paid for the purchase of farming produce will be mentioned in such agreements.

The party wants to ensure that the message is clearly given to the masses that the new laws would help the agriculture sector and all employed in it. The MPs and BJP leaders would be tasked to inform farmers that they would be able to get themselves out of the grip of the middlemen as the government has now allowed free sale and movement of agriculture produce. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Rouhani says U.S. faces defeat in bid to reimpose U.N. sanctions

The United States faces defeat in its move to reimpose U.N. sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as Washington declared all U.N. sanctions on Iran had been restored.America is approaching a certain defeat in...

'We have the worst of both worlds': Shashi Tharoor hits out at Centre over COVID-19 handling, economy

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hit out at the Central government over the COVID-19 handling and management of the economy. We have the worst of both worlds. We have neither managed to limit the spread of the virus nor have w...

IPL 13: 'Buttler wasn't part of bubble as he travelled from UK in different plane with family'

By By Baidurjo Bhose Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler announcing that he will miss the opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL saw eyebrows being raised as it was expected...

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trumps plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.Trump on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020