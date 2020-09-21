Left Menu
UK says report on PM Johnson trip to Italy is 'completely untrue'

Britain denied on Monday a newspaper report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Italy last weekend, saying he had not travelled to the country in recent months. Italian newspaper La Repubblica said Johnson was seen in Perugia from Sept. "This story is completely untrue," a spokesman for Johnson's Downing Street office said.

Earlier, British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also said the report was wrong. "As I understand it, it is completely untrue. I double checked this morning and it is an erroneous story."

