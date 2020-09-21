Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Eight members from the Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and the AAP were suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House of Parliament. "Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers' interests is unfortunate and reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:37 IST
Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding a protest on the Parliament premises against the move. Eight members from the Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and the AAP were suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House of Parliament.

"Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers' interests is unfortunate and reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet. Opposition parties like the Congress, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI, and the Samajwadi Party are holding a protest on the Parliament premises with placards that read "Murder of Democracy", "Death of Parliament" and "Shame, shame".

"Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. Deputy chairman throttled parliamentary procedures yesterday. Suspension of MPs exposed the coward face of the BJP. People will see through the attempt to divert attention from their undemocratic actions," said CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, who is among those suspended. "Wake up crores of farmers of the country, BJP government has mortgaged your life to Adani-Ambani, wake up and oppose this black law. We are on agitation in Parliament, you should agitate outside. The BJP government has passed a black law against farmers. We were terminated for opposing the bill," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

"That is why we are sitting on dharna and will keep sitting till the BJP government explains why this black law was passed by strangling democracy," he added. The MPs came to the protest site carrying blankets, and pedestal fans were being fitted to help them fight the scorching heat.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were...

UK could hit 50,000 COVID cases per day by mid Oct if rise continues unabated

The COVID epidemic in Britain is doubling roughly every seven days and if it continues to do so there would be about 50,000 new cases per day by the middle of October, the governments Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday...

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Tropical storm conditions were expected to begin Monday morning in parts of Texas and Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta slowly worked its way into a part of the country thats already been drenched and battered during this years exceptionally...

SpiceJet to start flights to Darbhanga from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the commencement of its flight services to the Darbhanga airport, which is in the final stages of completion, from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, starting November 8. The announcement comes week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020