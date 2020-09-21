Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding a protest on the Parliament premises against the move. Eight members from the Congress, CPI(M), Trinamool Congress and the AAP were suspended for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House of Parliament.

"Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers' interests is unfortunate and reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet. Opposition parties like the Congress, CPI(M), Shiv Sena, JDS, TMC, CPI, and the Samajwadi Party are holding a protest on the Parliament premises with placards that read "Murder of Democracy", "Death of Parliament" and "Shame, shame".

"Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. Deputy chairman throttled parliamentary procedures yesterday. Suspension of MPs exposed the coward face of the BJP. People will see through the attempt to divert attention from their undemocratic actions," said CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, who is among those suspended. "Wake up crores of farmers of the country, BJP government has mortgaged your life to Adani-Ambani, wake up and oppose this black law. We are on agitation in Parliament, you should agitate outside. The BJP government has passed a black law against farmers. We were terminated for opposing the bill," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

"That is why we are sitting on dharna and will keep sitting till the BJP government explains why this black law was passed by strangling democracy," he added. The MPs came to the protest site carrying blankets, and pedestal fans were being fitted to help them fight the scorching heat.