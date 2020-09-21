Trump says U.S. won't approve TikTok deal if China maintains control

Trump says U.S. won't approve TikTok deal if China maintains controlReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:30 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration would not approve the sale of TikTok to Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc if China's ByteDance maintains any control.
"If we find that they don't have total control, then we're not going to approve the deal... We will be watching it very closely," Trump told Fox News in an interview.
