Centre planning "food-pandemic" for the farmers: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre and said that the passing of the agriculture sector related bills by the government shows that it is planning "Food-pandemic" for the farmers. Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said, "When a division was asked for as per Parliamentary rules, BJP, inspite of having less members present, resorted to violence to pass agriculture bills. The central government took the power of states to regulate prices for farmers and is orchestrating "food-pandemic."

Terming the 'day' as " Black Sunday" when agriculture-related Bills were passed, Banerjee urged all the political parties to protest against the Bills passed by Rajya Sabha on September 20. "It is Black Sunday and I think all political parties should come forward to protest. TMC women wing will stage a protest under Gandhi Murti tomorrow. In Delhi also, the protest is going on under Gandhi Murti and it will continue the entire night, I am in touch with them," Mamata said.

Eight opposition lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha, including Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, were on Monday suspended for a week for "unruly behavior" that took place as the House passed two agriculture sector related bills on Sunday. TMC's Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were among those who were suspended.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They were passed by the Upper House through voice vote.Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday that the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's "autocratic mindset". "Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers' interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets," Banerjee tweeted. (ANI)