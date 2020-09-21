Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre planning "food-pandemic" for the farmers: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre and said that the passing of the agriculture sector related bills by the government shows that it is planning "Food-pandemic" for the farmers.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:27 IST
Centre planning "food-pandemic" for the farmers: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during press conference in West Bengal on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre and said that the passing of the agriculture sector related bills by the government shows that it is planning "Food-pandemic" for the farmers. Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said, "When a division was asked for as per Parliamentary rules, BJP, inspite of having less members present, resorted to violence to pass agriculture bills. The central government took the power of states to regulate prices for farmers and is orchestrating "food-pandemic."

Terming the 'day' as " Black Sunday" when agriculture-related Bills were passed, Banerjee urged all the political parties to protest against the Bills passed by Rajya Sabha on September 20. "It is Black Sunday and I think all political parties should come forward to protest. TMC women wing will stage a protest under Gandhi Murti tomorrow. In Delhi also, the protest is going on under Gandhi Murti and it will continue the entire night, I am in touch with them," Mamata said.

Eight opposition lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha, including Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, were on Monday suspended for a week for "unruly behavior" that took place as the House passed two agriculture sector related bills on Sunday. TMC's Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were among those who were suspended.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They were passed by the Upper House through voice vote.Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday that the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members reflects the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's "autocratic mindset". "Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers' interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets," Banerjee tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, close shave for 127 patients

Over 125 patients, including pregnant women and newborns, were evacuated after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town of Odishas Cuttack district on Monday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far, DG Fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020