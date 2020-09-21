Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU unity on WTO chief frays as Hungary backs Britain's Fox

EU governments agreed on Monday on the qualities they want from the next leader of the World Trade Organization, but no longer back the same candidates after Hungary said committed Brexiteer Liam Fox would be one of its picks. The bloc were united on their choices in the first round of selection as the field was cut from eight to five.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:59 IST
EU unity on WTO chief frays as Hungary backs Britain's Fox
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

EU governments agreed on Monday on the qualities they want from the next leader of the World Trade Organization, but no longer back the same candidates after Hungary said committed Brexiteer Liam Fox would be one of its picks.

The bloc were united on their choices in the first round of selection as the field was cut from eight to five. But Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Sunday evening his country would back Fox, a former Conservative trade minister who strongly supported Britain's exit from the European Union, as well as Kenya's Amina Mohamed in round two.

A number of EU countries, notably France, oppose Fox's candidacy, EU diplomats say. Earlier on Monday, Fox told a briefing that he was hoping for more EU support. "I would say that the UK is following exactly the agenda that the EU would have had, had the EU had a candidate in this race, which of course it doesn't."

His pro-free trade agenda would be beneficial to most European economies, such as Hungary, the 10th most open economy in the world in terms of trade as a percentage of GDP, or two other top 10 nations Luxembourg or Ireland. German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a news conference after EU trade ministers met in Berlin that the EU had done well to get three of its picks through - Mohamed, Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee.

He added there was a good chance that an overwhelming majority of EU countries would stick together on the issue. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who now oversees trade at the EU executive, said there was "strong agreement" among ministers on Monday that the next WTO director-general should be someone capable of managing profound reform.

"To be credible the new leader of the WTO must enjoy the trust of WTO members and be able to present balanced views that reflect the diverse nature of WTO membership." The WTO has said it wants to select the winning candidate by early November.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Young man, woman found dead with gunshots in Noida house

The bodies of a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman riddled with bullets were found inside a house in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday, police said. The police said the married woman and the unmarried man were in a relationship for the pa...

UK devolved leaders to work with PM Johnson on COVID-19 - PM's office

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that rising COVID-19 cases were a cause for great concern and he was committed to working with the administration of each country to tackle the virus.J...

Minor 'hangs' self to death, father alleges her gangrape: Police

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in her house in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday night, with her father alleging that she took the extreme step after being gangraped by two persons.The victims father Bunty, 23, a...

'Paltry' MSP hike cruel joke on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the Centres paltry hike in MSP of wheat and five other Rabi crops as a cruel joke on farmers. He said the paltry hike has come amid their growing apprehensions about the abolition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020