POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden ahead in Wisconsin, a close race in Pennsylvania
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appears to be leading President Donald Trump among likely voters in Wisconsin, while the two are about even in Pennsylvania, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Monday.
Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which includes responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, a practice expected to increase due to the coronavirus health crisis:
WISCONSIN: * Voting for Biden: 48%
* Voting for Trump: 43% * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.
* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. * 1% said they already had voted.
PENNSYLVANIA: * Voting for Biden: 49%
* Voting for Trump: 46% * 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.
* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. * 2% said they already had voted.
MICHIGAN: * Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 22.
NORTH CAROLINA: * Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 22.
FLORIDA: * Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 23.
ARIZONA: * Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll expected on Sept. 23.
* In Pennsylvania, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 611 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.
* In Wisconsin, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 609 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from Sept 11-16, it gathered responses from 1005 adults, including 611 likely voters and has a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.
