Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills: Youth Cong members detained during protest march towards Parliament

During the protest march, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said these bills will make farmers dependent on corporate houses and were also against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of an Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. "The Prime Minister talks about Atmnirbhar Bharat, but the farm bills of his government will make the farmers dependent on corporate houses of Ambanis and Adanis," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:52 IST
Farm bills: Youth Cong members detained during protest march towards Parliament
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Some youth Congress members were detained by the police on Tuesday when they were trying to march towards Parliament House in protest against the recently passed farm bills. During the protest march, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said these bills will make farmers dependent on corporate houses and were also against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of an Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India.

"The Prime Minister talks about Atmnirbhar Bharat, but the farm bills of his government will make the farmers dependent on corporate houses of Ambanis and Adanis," he said. A senior police officer said 77 protesters were detained but released later on.

The protest march started from the IYC headquarters on Raisina Road and was stopped near Shastri Bhawan on RP Road, IYC media in-charge Rahul Rao said. Srinivas and other IYC leaders were detained by the police when they tried to get past a barricade, Rao said, adding that they were taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

During the march, the protesters also burnt effigies of the Prime Minister, the IYC said in a statement. The Indian Youth Congress is already running a 'Rozgar Do' campaign against the Central government for rising unemployment among the youth, it said. Krishna Allavaru, in-charge of the Youth Congress who was also present in the march, said, "The way the BJP government is ignoring the voices of the people of this country and more particularly the voices of the farmers and the youth, it is evidently against them." Many IYC members and office bearers including in-charges from Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat units also participated in the protest.

Some IYC activists were seen frying 'pakoras' to protest against unemployment, in a dig at Modi's past comments that selling 'pakoras' is a kind of employment. The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid a vociferous protest by Opposition parties.

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

International flights to start from Kushinagar by Deepawali: CM Adityanath

In a huge makeover of the eastern Uttar Pradeshs image, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced the start of international flights from Kushinagar airport by Deepawali. Also known as Padrauna airport, it is situated in Kushinaga...

What a gift: Russia offers UN staff free virus vaccines

What do you do when Vladimir Putin offers you Russias new coronavirus vaccine, for free United Nations staff in New York and around the world are now facing that choice, after the Russian president offered on Tuesday to provide them the Spu...

Vanessa Bryant sues sheriff's office over crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has sued the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, contending deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash in which her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter died in January. The lawsuit is se...

Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday is scheduled to showcase the companys advanced battery technology, with investors expecting he will outline how the companys electric vehicles will surpass the cost and convenience of internal combustion e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020