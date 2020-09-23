Sikkim MP raises issue of poor internet connectivity with Prasad

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Parliament on Tuesday and raised the issue of poor internet connectivity in the Himalayan state. Subba apprised the minister of various issues, including poor internet connectivity and non-uniform distribution of network due to hilly terrain, according to an official statement.

He also told Prasad how the state's students are facing difficulties in attending online classes due to the poor connectivity. Subba also urged the minister to expedite the process of creating an independent BSNL administrative centre in Sikkim, which was announced in April.

It will solve many problems related to internet and connectivity, he said..