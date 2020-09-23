Left Menu
Nadda hails passage of key bills

Nadda said the Modi government is committed to the preservation and development of the region's culture. The BJP president also lauded parliamentary nod of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Nadda hails passage of key bills

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday hailed the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill as "historic", and said this is an important step for developing the regional languages ​​of the union territory. Parliament passed the bill for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to the existing Urdu and English.

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 was passed by Rajya Sabha through voice vote. Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on Tuesday. Nadda said the Modi government is committed to the preservation and development of the region's culture.

The BJP president also lauded parliamentary nod of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security, 2020. These are extensive and historic labour reforms, he said.

"These codes aims to reform India's archaic labour laws & expand their ambit to provide healthy and safe working environment for 50 crore workers. The government is very sensitive to migrant labourers. First time several provisions have been made for their welfare in this code," he tweeted..

