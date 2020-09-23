Left Menu
Asst Commissioner of Police, head constable suspended for leaking probe details to drug-traffickers

The Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil had recommended their suspension after an inquiry by him found the duo involved, a statement issued by Kamal Pant's office said. "ACP M R Mudhavi and head constable Mallikarjun were leaking the critical information about the investigation into drug trafficking to the accused persons, which not only affected the pace of investigation, but also damaged the reputation of the department," it said.

23-09-2020
Asst Commissioner of Police, head constable suspended for leaking probe details to drug-traffickers
An Assistant Commissioner of Police and a head constable have been placed under suspension for leaking information to drug traffickers, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Wednesday. The Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil had recommended their suspension after an inquiry by him found the duo involved, a statement issued by Kamal Pant's office said.

"ACP M R Mudhavi and head constable Mallikarjun were leaking the critical information about the investigation into drug trafficking to the accused persons, which not only affected the pace of investigation, but also damaged the reputation of the department," it said. Based on Patil's report, the two police personnel were placed under suspension.

In a statement, Patil said the two were not part of the core team investigating the case. Top police officials had long suspected the involvement of some people in the department.

The retrieved WhatsApp conversation between drug peddlers and the party organisers had revealed that they had information about the police investigation,police said. According to sources,in one of the conversations, a drug peddler conveyed to a rave party organiser that "a big time" inquiry into the drug case was happening and it was led by Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil.

When the party organiser asked the drug peddler how he knew it, he said, "sources in the department." It is suspected that the information leaked by these policemen helped some key persons in the case to flee and go underground, police said. At least seven suspects are still at large including former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

Police raided his lavish bungalow in the city but to no avail. Meanwhile, the police questioned actor Diganth Manchale for the second time on Wednesday.

"He was questioned for about two hours," a Central crime branch (CCB) officer said.

