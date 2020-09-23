Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next Bihar polls to be fought on basis of work done by Modi-Nitish, says Rudy

The 1.70-lakh crore project announced by the Prime Minister has been implemented successfully, he said. Rudy said Bihar has seen tremendous development being carried out by a government led by an "innocent and simple" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:37 IST
Next Bihar polls to be fought on basis of work done by Modi-Nitish, says Rudy

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday said the Rs 1.70-lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar has been implemented successfully and the JD(U)-BJP dispensation will return to power in the state after the upcoming assembly elections on the basis of its performance. Speaking in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Rudy said so many bridges have been built over the Ganga in Bihar and several speciality hospitals have been coming up, while the foundation stone has been laid for the Patna Metro project.

He said steps have been taken for expansion of the Patna airport while pipe gas will be provided to the residents of the state capital soon. The 1.70-lakh crore project announced by the Prime Minister has been implemented successfully, he said.

Rudy said Bihar has seen tremendous development being carried out by a government led by an "innocent and simple" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "The next election will be fought on the basis of work and performance of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and our government will return to power after the polls," he said.

Rudy also complimented Speaker Om Birla for the smooth functioning of the proceedings of Lok Sabha and said the Speaker's name will be written in India's parliamentary history for the successful conduct of the House amidst the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. business activity slows; house prices jump

U.S. business activity cooled in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat at services industries, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy as the third quarter draws to a close and COVID-19 lingers. Data firm IHS Markit sa...

NCB should probe if Kangana had said she took drugs:BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday said that actor Kangana Ranaut is not above law and NCB should conduct probe if she had said that she was a drug-addict. If Kangana has said she was a drug addict then the NCB Narcotics Con...

German police raid meatpacking industry over illegal workers

Police searched more than 40 homes and businesses in five German states early on Wednesday as part of an investigation into foreign workers being illegally brought to the country to be exploited in the meatpacking industry. Police want to q...

Some social media stars chafe at COVID restrictions, angering authorities

A handful of social media stars and influencers have publicly flouted rules aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic and even encouraged others to do so, and authorities from the Netherlands to the United States are not happy.The online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020