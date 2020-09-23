LS adjourned sine die; Monsoon Session concludes

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday evening, bringing the Monsoon Session of Parliament to an end eight days ahead of schedule. Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die this afternoon.

The session started on September 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In first, the two Houses met at different times in a day to ensure social distancing norms against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die after the passage of the Major Port Authorities Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present when the House was adjourned.