Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intresting interlude between PM and CM during videoconference

"It's commendable that you are taking part in this VC, having come to Tirumala to take part in the Lords annual Brahmotsavam, the Prime Minister reportedly told the Chief Minister. Modi was also said to have appreciated the village and ward secretariat system being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and hoped other states would emulate it.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:04 IST
Intresting interlude between PM and CM during videoconference
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The videoconference on COVID-19 control measures on Wednesday had an interesting interlude between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "I feel delighted that I had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara through this videoconference today," the Prime Minister remarked as he glanced at a portrait of the 'Kaliyuga Daivam' behind Jagan, who attended the event from Tirumala Hills.

The Chief Minister flew directly to Tirupati from New Delhi after some change in his schedules in the national capital and took part in the videoconference from the Annamayya Bhavan on Tirumala Hills. "Its commendable that you are taking part in this VC, having come to Tirumala to take part in the Lords annual Brahmotsavam, the Prime Minister reportedly told the Chief Minister.

Modi was also said to have appreciated the village and ward secretariat system being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and hoped other states would emulate it.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Centre asks UP, MP to reach consensus for early implementation of Ken-Betwa link project

The Centre has urged the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to reach a consensus for early implementation of the Ken-Betwa river linking project and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement MoA for its implementation, according to ...

Study by Indian researchers part of book on evolution

A study by researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research JNCASR has been included in a book on evolution, the Department of Science and Technology said on WednesdayThe study by JNCASR, a Bengaluru-based institute...

Economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments: FICCI president

The economy can be revived only by boosting consumer sentiments, which are weak and need measures like discount vouchers from the government to spur the pending, FICCI President and Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy sai...

Czechs pay for summer of fun with new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

In June, hundreds of Czechs sat down along a 500-metre table on Pragues Charles Bridge to celebrate overcoming the coronavirus pandemic with little loss of life.Three months later, the country has Europes second-fastest pace of new cases, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020