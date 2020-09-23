National flag to be flown at half mast in govt offices in Delhi: MHA

The national flag will be flown at half mast on Thursday in all government offices in Delhi due to the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the Home Ministry announced on Wednesday

Angadi passed away at AIIMS here, days after he tested positive for COVID-19

"Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, the minister of state for railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half mast on September 24, 2020 in all government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.