Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat Assembly passes stringent law to punish land grabbers

The Gujarat Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a stringent law, with a provision of up to 14 years of imprisonment, to curb land-grabbing activities in the state. "The legislation will cover both public as well as privately-owned land, including those of farmers, local bodies, trusts and religious bodies," he said. Congress MLAs also supported the new law, but cautioned the BJP government against its misuse by the police or revenue staff.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:40 IST
Gujarat Assembly passes stringent law to punish land grabbers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a stringent law, with a provision of up to 14 years of imprisonment, to curb land-grabbing activities in the state. Legislators from both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress gave their approval to the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Bill on the fourth day of the Assembly's Monsoon session.

The bill has replaced an ordinance which was brought in August. As per the Bill, a land grabber is a person who sells, allots or tries to sell illegally acquired land, incites others to commit land grabbing, possesses or uses grabbed land, carries out construction on such land or gets any person to do all these on his behalf.

"Now, those found guilty of any of these crimes will be liable for 10 to 14 years of imprisonment and penalty equivalent to the jantri (government) rate of the land in question," state Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said. Under the proposed legislation, special courts will be set up to ensure that such cases are disposed of within six months, Patel said, adding the burden of proof will be on the accused.

While the state government would appoint a special public prosecutor to speed up trial, special courts will be empowered to take up any land grabbing case suo motu, the minister said. "The legislation will cover both public as well as privately-owned land, including those of farmers, local bodies, trusts and religious bodies," he said.

Congress MLAs also supported the new law, but cautioned the BJP government against its misuse by the police or revenue staff. Congress MLA Geniben Thakor even suggested that poor and landless people living in huts on government land should not be considered as land grabbers.

The revenue minister assured the House that innocent people will not be harassed under this law and the special court will be free to apply principles of natural justice while dealing with land grabbing cases.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: KL Rahul's record-breaking ton guides KXIP to 206/3

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahuls unbeaten century guided the side to 2063 in their allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB at Dubai International Stadium here on Thursday. Rahul scored 132 off 69 balls studded with s...

UK shares drop as job support scaled back; AstraZeneca weighs

London shares dropped on Thursday, hitting session lows after Britain scaled-back job support for workers hit by the resurgent coronavirus pandemic, while AstraZeneca slid as U.S. trials for its COVID-19 vaccine remained on hold.After two d...

Portugal extends measures to fight coronavirus until mid-October

Portugal has extended measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic until at least mid-October, the government announced on Thursday, at a time an increase in the number of daily cases in the country continues to worry authorities at home and a...

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan arrive in Mumbai ahead of NCB probe

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, who have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday arrived in the city from Goa. Padukone, who was shooting for dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020