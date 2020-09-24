Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharad Yadav now stable, recovering in hospital, says daughter

Former union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav is stable and recovering in the hospital, according to a statement by his daughter Subhashini Raj Rao on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:42 IST
Sharad Yadav now stable, recovering in hospital, says daughter
Former union minister Sharad Pawar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav is stable and recovering in the hospital, according to a statement by his daughter Subhashini Raj Rao on Thursday. "My father Shri Sharad Yadav, former Union Minister has been unwell for quite some time. I would like to inform that he is stable and is being recovered in the hospital," she stated.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for enquiring about her father's health. "I am indebted to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi, Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister, and Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hon'ble Minister of Health who have not only enquired about the health of my father but also in regular touch with the hospital authorities. They have conveyed their blessings and support to the family also," read the statement.

"I am grateful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Bihar who called up many times to enquire about his health from us and the hospital authorities also. He too conveyed his affection and support towards the family," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland tightens COVID-19 restrictions in second region

The Irish government on Thursday imposed tightened COVID-19 restrictions in a second region, banning indoor restaurant dining and non-essential travel in the northwestern county of Donegal a week after similar measures were imposed in Dubli...

India and China going through "unprecedented" situation: Jaishankar

India and China are going through an unprecedented situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, referring to the prolonged border standoff between the two countries in eastern Ladakh. Speaking at a virtual conference ...

Rashtriya Kisan Manch says farm Bills will benefit farmers, opposes bandh call

The Shekhar Dixit-led Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Thursday said the farm sector Bills, passed by Parliament recently, would benefit farmers as it opposed the Bharat Bandh call given by some peasants outfits against the proposed legislative mea...

Ireland cuts travel "Green List" down to four countries

Ireland on Thursday removed Germany, Poland and Lithuania from its travel green list, leaving just four countries exempt from a 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers. Ireland, which has some of the tightest travel restrictions in Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020