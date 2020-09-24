Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud

"Fraud was not just the family business - it was a way of life," according to the complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan. Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Donald Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:26 IST
Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump and author of a recent memoir that painted an unflattering portrait of him, sued the U.S. president on Thursday, accusing him and other family members of defrauding her out of an inheritance worth tens of millions of dollars. The complaint accused Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and his brother Robert Trump, who died in August, of "rampant fraud and misconduct."

She accused the siblings of seizing control of the real estate empire built by their father Fred Trump Sr, who died in 1999, and exploiting it to enrich themselves. "Fraud was not just the family business - it was a way of life," according to the complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Donald Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Asked for comment on the lawsuit on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "The only fraud committed there was Mary Trump recording one of her relatives and she has really discredited herself."

Trump Barry, a retired federal appeals court judge, could not immediately be reached for comment. A lawyer who represented Robert Trump did not immediately respond to a request from comment. Robert Trump's estate was named as a defendant. Mary Trump's complaint has renewed attention on her uncle and his family, fewer than six weeks before Donald Trump hopes to win reelection.

Trump is separately trying to keep Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance from seeing his tax returns for a criminal probe, and faces a civil investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into whether he inflated asset values to obtain loans and tax benefits. The complaint by Mary Trump, who is a psychologist, retraces some allegations in her recent tell-all: "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

She said that when her father Fred Trump Jr died in 1981, when she was 16, he left her valuable stakes in the family business that his siblings Donald, Maryanne and Robert were supposed to monitor as fiduciaries. But she said the Trumps instead moved to siphon funds away, deceive her about what she stood to inherit, and "squeeze" her out.

Mary Trump, now 55, said the alleged fraud did not come to light until October 2018, when the New York Times reported on its investigation into tax matters involving the Trump family. In a statement provided by her lawyer, Mary Trump said her family betrayed her by working in secret to steal from her, telling "lie after lie" about her inheritance, and "conning me into giving everything away for a fraction of its true value."

Prior to his death on Aug. 15 at age 71, Robert Trump had led the family's unsuccessful effort to block Mary Trump from publishing her memoir.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon launches new version of echo devices in India

US technology firm Amazon on Thursday announced a new version of artificial intelligence-based Echo speakers in the price range of Rs 4,499 to Rs 9,999 a unit. The company, at a global virtual event, claimed to have reduced the voice respon...

Britain's Morrisons reintroduces rationing after new COVID curbs

Morrisons on Thursday became the first major British supermarket chain to reintroduce shopper restrictions on purchases of key items after the government imposed new measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19.Bradford, northern England-base...

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

The powerful head of the Vaticans saint-making office, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, resigned on Thursday from the post and renounced his rights as a cardinal amid a financial scandal that has reportedly implicated him indirectly. The Vatican pro...

National Medical Commission to come into force from Sep 25; BoG MCI to be dissolved

The National Medical Commission NMC, in place of the Medical Council of India MCI, for development and regulation of all aspects of medical education and profession, has been constituted and will come into existence from Friday, a gazette n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020