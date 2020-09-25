Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only international action can restore security in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, says Niger President

In a pre-recorded address on Thursday to the UN General Assembly, Mahamadou Issoufou, the President of Niger, stressed that only international action can restore security in the strife-torn African regions of the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, and expressed serious concern about the situation in Mali.

UN News | Updated: 25-09-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 02:13 IST
Only international action can restore security in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, says Niger President

“Niger is convinced that the many threats to international peace and security cannot be resolved by individual states, but by collective action by the international community,” Mr. Issoufou told the Assembly, which is holding its annual high-level session virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Terrorism in the Sahel

Mr. Issoufou welcomed the strengthening of the operational and intelligence capacities of the defense and security forces at the national level, the operationalization of the multinational Joint Force (Benin, Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad) in the Lake Chad Basin and the G5 Sahel Joint Force (Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad).

“For long-term financing of [these joint initiatives], I welcome the proposal of [UN] Secretary-General António Guterres, who has recommended drawing inspiration from the model used to set up the African Union (AU) mission in Somalia (AMISOM),” he stated, referring to the regional peacekeeping operation led by that AU and backed by the UN Security Council.

The creation of the coalition to fight terrorism in the Sahel, the establishment of a joint command for all the participating military forces including those French (Barkhane) and European (Takuba), the upcoming deployment by the AU of a contingent of 3,000 men, the initiatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), “are all elements that raise the hope of a victory over our common enemy: terrorism and organized crime ,” he continued.

Civilian-led transition in Mali

Recalling that Niger holds the presidency of the Security Council for September, President Issoufou expressed concern about the situation in Mali after the 18 August coup d'état in that neighboring Sahelian country.

“Niger and the other [Economic Commission of West African States] countries are fully committed to finding solutions for a way out of the crisis in Mali,” said Mr. Issoufou. Such a way out of the crisis requires the return of the soldiers to their barracks and a transition led by civilian authorities, he stressed.

“In Mali, and throughout the G5 Sahel area, we need multilateralism to continue the fight against terrorism in all its forms, taking due account of the dimensions of women and young people, because it is the breeding ground for poverty which terrorism thrives,” Mr. Issoufou stressed.

A new ‘social contract’

Turning to the ongoing pandemic, he said COVID-19 challenges efforts of all nations to “create the world we want”, and therefore the time has come to create a new “social contract” for nature.

To recover better, the international community must align crisis exit strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) and create a sustainable and inclusive economy.

“We must invent an economy that respects people and the environment. The multilateral world we want cannot be based exclusively on the balance of power between the great Powers. Today we need a more agile, more democratic, more coordinated and more efficient UN, which leads us towards a more secure, more inclusive and sustainable world,” the President concluded.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with some fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-...

Trump jeered as he visits Ginsburg's casket at U.S. Supreme Court

President Donald Trump was greeted with jeers and boos by a nearby crowd on Thursday as he visited the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs flag-draped coffin outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump, wearing a black face mask and a...

Motor racing-Castroneves takes over McLaren ride for injured Askew

Three-times Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will fill in for Oliver Askew at Arrow McLaren SP in the IndyCar Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader next month after the young American was ruled unfit to race, the team said on Thursday. A...

Democrats prepare bill limiting U.S. Supreme Court justice terms to 18 years

Democrats in of the House of Representatives will introduce a bill next week to limit the tenure of U.S. Supreme Court justices to 18 years from current lifetime appointments, in a bid to reduce partisan warring over vacancies and preserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020