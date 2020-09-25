Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grand alliance will win Bihar polls; Cong to emerge victorious in 2022 HP polls: Rajeev Shukla

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday exuded confidence that the Bihar’s grand alliance will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls and his party will form the government in Himachal Pradesh in 2022. Shukla, who is the AICC incharge for Himachal Pradesh, said his party’s alliance will win the Bihar polls as the “atmosphere” was against the ruling government there.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:08 IST
Grand alliance will win Bihar polls; Cong to emerge victorious in 2022 HP polls: Rajeev Shukla

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday exuded confidence that the Bihar’s grand alliance will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls and his party will form the government in Himachal Pradesh in 2022. Shukla, who is the AICC incharge for Himachal Pradesh, said his party’s alliance will win the Bihar polls as the “atmosphere” was against the ruling government there. Shukla said this after the Election Commission on Friday announced three-phase Bihar Assembly polls from October 28 to November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Shukla also claimed that the party will bag 70 per cent of votes in the 2022 Himachal assembly polls, saying the process to identify winnable candidates has been started. The party unit has been asked to start working in this direction and the results will be seen in coming days, he said. Besides, a strategy has been made to reach door-to-door and launch demonstrations against “anti-public” policies of the state and Union governments, he added. On agriculture-related Bills passed by Parliament recently, Shukla said farm Bills were part of the Congress manifesto but with a difference from those tabled in Parliament by the National Democratic Alliance. He said his party had included “five points” to protect farmers in its manifesto. The Bills prepared by the ruling NDA did not include any of the points, he added. Alleging that the Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha "without majority", the Congress leader said parliamentary traditions of voting even if a single member wants division of votes were ignored.

The Supreme Court had also ruled in favour of voting even if a single member wants it, he said, adding that the Congress' top leadership may decide to move the apex court against the passage of the Bills in the Rajya Sabha. Similarly, he said the provision of the GST that the Congress had made was different from the one brought by the NDA, causing suffering to people.

Shukla was accompanied by state party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Himachal Congress chief Sukhvinder Sukhu and Congress Legislature Party Leader Mukesh Agnihotri. It was his maiden visit to Himachal Pradesh after his appointment as the AICC incharge for the state. Shukla also met former state CM Virbhadra Singh at his residence here on Friday. On Thursday, he had met former minister Vidya Stokes..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...

ED attaches Rana Kapoor's London flat in Yes Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached a residential apartment in London belonging to Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Friday. The economic offences watchdog at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020