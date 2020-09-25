2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Will your mail ballot count? That depends on where you're voting, even within the same state. Unequal treatment of ballots by local election workers tasked with enforcing mail-in rules is a growing worry ahead of the Nov. 3 election, a Reuters special report reveals. President Donald Trump, wearing a black face mask and accompanied by his wife Melania, was booed by mourners as he visited Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is due to visit Washington to pay his respects on Friday.

Top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have attempted to assure American voters that lawmakers would accept the outcome of the election after Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. BY THE NUMBERS

Biden may be 8 points up in Reuters/Ipsos national polling, but the presidential race is much closer than that survey suggests. Polling in battleground states shows Biden with only a slim lead over Trump in three highly competitive states and in a dead heat in three others. Taken together, the state and national surveys show the 2020 election may wind up with the same mixed result as 2016, with the Democrats receiving a majority of the votes but the Republicans winning the Electoral College and the White House.

- For the next 41 days, Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 outcome. See the state of the battlegrounds at http://tmsnrt.rs/2G0bIcS GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking for an agreement between the United States and Russia not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections. INVESTOR VIEW

Tuesday's presidential debate is expected to spark another round of volatility for U.S. stocks, according to Reuters Wall Street Week Ahead. Market volatility is prompting investors to seek out long/short fund strategies that can provide some protection, hedge fund and asset managers say. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

