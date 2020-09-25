Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Taken together, the state and national surveys show the 2020 election may wind up with the same mixed result as 2016, with the Democrats receiving a majority of the votes but the Republicans winning the Electoral College and the White House. - For the next 41 days, Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 outcome.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 18:32 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Will your mail ballot count? That depends on where you're voting, even within the same state. Unequal treatment of ballots by local election workers tasked with enforcing mail-in rules is a growing worry ahead of the Nov. 3 election, a Reuters special report reveals. President Donald Trump, wearing a black face mask and accompanied by his wife Melania, was booed by mourners as he visited Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin outside the U.S. Supreme Court. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is due to visit Washington to pay his respects on Friday.

Top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have attempted to assure American voters that lawmakers would accept the outcome of the election after Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. BY THE NUMBERS

Biden may be 8 points up in Reuters/Ipsos national polling, but the presidential race is much closer than that survey suggests. Polling in battleground states shows Biden with only a slim lead over Trump in three highly competitive states and in a dead heat in three others. Taken together, the state and national surveys show the 2020 election may wind up with the same mixed result as 2016, with the Democrats receiving a majority of the votes but the Republicans winning the Electoral College and the White House.

- For the next 41 days, Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 outcome. See the state of the battlegrounds at http://tmsnrt.rs/2G0bIcS GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking for an agreement between the United States and Russia not to engage in cyber-meddling in each other's elections. INVESTOR VIEW

Tuesday's presidential debate is expected to spark another round of volatility for U.S. stocks, according to Reuters Wall Street Week Ahead. Market volatility is prompting investors to seek out long/short fund strategies that can provide some protection, hedge fund and asset managers say. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Expected events and Reuters coverage on Sept. 25-27: A weekly look at jobs, unemployment, inflation, and other economic data issued over the past seven days - and how it could impact the campaign of Trump or Biden. (USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PIX))

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks to the NAACP (USA-ELECTION/HARRIS 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT) Trump campaigns in Florida, Georgia and Virginia (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX, TV) 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT)

Biden speaks at a conference of city mayors (USA-ELECTION/BIDEN 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT) Trump holds a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX, TV) 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT)

TIMELINE - From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of U.S. presidential debates (USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TRADITION 27 Sep) Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App (USPOL) on Eikon or Workspace.

Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election (Editing by Leela de Kretser and Rosalba O'Brien)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020