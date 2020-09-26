Left Menu
South Asians for Biden condemns Trump's rushed USSC nomination

Judge Ginsberg died last week. "South Asians for Biden strongly condemns President Trump's undignified and rushed nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court," said Neha Dewan, national director of South Asians for Biden.

South Asians for Biden condemns Trump's rushed USSC nomination

South Asians for Biden strongly condemned US President Donald Trump on Friday for his plans to rush through nominating his pick for the Supreme Court in the middle of an election season. Trump plans to announce his replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court on Saturday. Judge Ginsberg died last week.

"South Asians for Biden strongly condemns President Trump's undignified and rushed nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett as a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court," said Neha Dewan, national director of South Asians for Biden. With Americans across the country already casting ballots, it is profoundly inconsistent with the values of a democracy for the president to attempt to fill this seat before the election and disregarding the will of the voters, she added.

"Forcing through this nomination now, on the eve of the most important election in our lifetimes, will deeply tarnish the Supreme Court's legitimacy and its historic role as a nonpartisan arbiter of justice for all Americans," Dewan said. "If this nominee is confirmed, Americans rightly will question whether Judge Barrett -- or any judge nominated under such circumstances -- will be able and willing to serve the cause of justice in an evenhanded and apolitical manner," she said.

"Consistent with the precedent set by the Republican Senate to block Judge Merrick Garland's nomination 11 months before election day in 2016, the nomination and confirmation of the next Supreme Court justice must await the outcome of the presidential election that is less than 40 days away," said Deepa Sharma, communications co-chair of South Asians for Biden. "We firmly oppose the Republican Party's brazen power grab and Judge Barrett's nomination under these circumstances," she added.

