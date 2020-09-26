Cong no-confidence motion against Yediyurappa govt defeated

The no-confidence motion movedby the opposition Congress against the BJP government inKarnataka led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was defeatedby voice vote on Saturday night

After a fierce debate for about six hours, theno-confidence motion moved by leader of the oppositionSiddaramaiah was defeated by a voice vote

"The motion is in favour of Nos.The motion isdefeated by the voice vote, Speaker Kageri said as he windedup the current session of the Karnataka Assembly.