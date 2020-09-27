Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 5 p.m. . BOM5 MH-SENA-FADNAVIS No intention of joining hands with Shiv Sena: Fadnavis Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. .

BOM3 MH-JASWANT-CONDOLENCES Maha governor, Pawar pay tributes to Jaswant Singh Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday condoled the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and lauded his contribution towards the country. . BOM6 MH-AKALI DAL-SENA Shiv Sena hails SAD's decision to quit NDA over farm bills Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Sunday said it appreciates the Shiromani Akali Dal's decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the interest of farmers. .

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-UDDHAV Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM a day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Sunday. . BOM1 GJ-COAST GUARD-RESCUE Guj: Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking cargo ship Ahmedabad: Twelve crew members of a cargo vessel sinking in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast have been rescued by the Coast Guard, officials said on Sunday. .

BOM4 MH-COURT-NCB Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded in NCB custody till Oct 3 Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was earlier hired as an executive producer by a firm of filmmaker Karan Johar, in the NCB's custody till October 3 following his arrest in a drugs caselinked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. . BES1 MH-HAND TRANSPLANT Mumbai: Train accident victim back home after hand transplant Mumbai: Monika More, who underwent first bilateral hand transplant at a private hospital here, has been discharged from the facility, doctors said..