Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BOM5 MH-SENA-FADNAVIS No intention of joining hands with Shiv Sena: Fadnavis Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. . BOM8 MH-PAWAR-UDDHAV Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM a day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:05 IST
Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Top stories from the western region at 5 p.m. . BOM5 MH-SENA-FADNAVIS No intention of joining hands with Shiv Sena: Fadnavis Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. .

BOM3 MH-JASWANT-CONDOLENCES Maha governor, Pawar pay tributes to Jaswant Singh Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday condoled the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and lauded his contribution towards the country. . BOM6 MH-AKALI DAL-SENA Shiv Sena hails SAD's decision to quit NDA over farm bills Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Sunday said it appreciates the Shiromani Akali Dal's decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the interest of farmers. .

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-UDDHAV Sharad Pawar meets Maha CM a day after Fadnavis-Raut meeting Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Sunday. . BOM1 GJ-COAST GUARD-RESCUE Guj: Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking cargo ship Ahmedabad: Twelve crew members of a cargo vessel sinking in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast have been rescued by the Coast Guard, officials said on Sunday. .

BOM4 MH-COURT-NCB Kshitij Ravi Prasad remanded in NCB custody till Oct 3 Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was earlier hired as an executive producer by a firm of filmmaker Karan Johar, in the NCB's custody till October 3 following his arrest in a drugs caselinked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. . BES1 MH-HAND TRANSPLANT Mumbai: Train accident victim back home after hand transplant Mumbai: Monika More, who underwent first bilateral hand transplant at a private hospital here, has been discharged from the facility, doctors said..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

'Multiple dangers': Lebanese patriarch warns of crisis without a government

Lebanons top Christian cleric said on Sunday the nation faced multiple dangers that would be hard to weather without a government, speaking a day after the prime minister-designate quit following his failed bid to form a cabinet. Mustapha A...

Hardik keen to bowl, but we need to listen to his body: Zaheer

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Sunday said Hardik Pandya is keen to bowl but the team management needs to listen to his body as the all-rounder is playing after a lengthy layoff due to a back injury. The 26-yea...

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthans Jodhpur on Sunday eveningThe former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyr...

Two held in Delhi for liquor home delivery scam

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating over thousand people across the country on the pretext of home delivery of liquor, police said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Huzaifah 25 from Sangam Vihar, and Lado Sarai-resident Haf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020