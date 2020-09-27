Left Menu
Behanan announces resignation as UDF convenor

Senior Congress leader Benny Behanan on Sunday announced his decision to quit the post of convenor of the Congress-led UDF in the state, saying he was 'pained' by media reports aimed at creating controversy over the position.

Behanan said he will send the resignation letter to the party leadership soon.

Behanan has informed the UDF leadership that he was quitting, sources said. Former KPCC president M M Hassan will be appointed as the next convenor of the UDF.

The decision will be announced soon, a senior party leader told PTI. Addressing a press conference here, Behanan said he took the decision to resign from the post as he was pained by media reports aiming to create controversy over his convenor post.

According to reports, Behanan had developed differences with the leadership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) including senior leader Oommen Chandy for not yielding to their demand to step down from the post to pave way for Hassan. It had said that the Congress state leadership wanted Behanan to quit as he was holding two posts--the post of UDF convenor and that of Lok Sabha MP.

Behanan said he was pained by reports that appeared on a section of the media that he had developed cold shoulders with senior leader Oommen Chandy over the issue. "A controversy is generated in the UDF based on a post given to me by the party. I was pained by such reports," Behanan said while announcing his decision to quit.

Terming such reports as "baseless," Behanan said he was not interested in remaining a stumbling block in implementing a decision taken by the UDF leadership. Behanan was appointed the convenor of the UDF in September, 2018.

