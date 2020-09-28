HM Amit Shah meets top officials to discuss key issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with top officials of his ministry and discussed several "important" and "key" matters, officials said. This was for the first time Shah visited his North Block office to chair a meeting after returning from the AIIMS here, where he underwent a health check-up recently.

The home minister had a review meeting of the MHA with senior officials of the ministry where "several important matters and key issues" were discussed, a home ministry official said. However, it is not immediately known as to what key issues were discussed at the meeting.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers attended the meeting.