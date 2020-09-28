Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong workers in Bengal take to streets with haystacks in protest against farm laws

In the memorandum, signed by the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha and the party's state unit chief, Adhir Choudhury, the agitators said that the agri laws were not in consonance with the countrys federal structure. Earlier in the day, the protestors, led by party MP Pradip Bhattacharya and senior leader Abdul Mannan, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and criticised the Centre for not holding consultations with states before introducing the bills in Parliament.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:41 IST
Cong workers in Bengal take to streets with haystacks in protest against farm laws
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Stepping up the anti-farm law protest, hundreds of Congress workers here took to the streets on Monday, carrying haystacks on their shoulders, as part of the partys nationwide stir against the legislation. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging him to "intervene and ensure" that the laws were immediately repealed.

Several of them were arrested near Raj Bhavan for violation of prohibitory orders. In the memorandum, signed by the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha and the party's state unit chief, Adhir Choudhury, the agitators said that the agri laws were not in consonance with the countrys federal structure.

Earlier in the day, the protestors, led by party MP Pradip Bhattacharya and senior leader Abdul Mannan, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and criticised the Centre for not holding consultations with states before introducing the bills in Parliament. "Agriculture and mandis come under the purview of the state governments, according to the Constitution. But the Modi government didn't think it was necessary to take the state governments in confidence on this issue," the memorandum said.

Mannan alleged that the BJP government at Centre is "hatching a conspiracy to cause distress to the 'annadata' farmer at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists". President Ram Nath Kovind had on Sunday given his assent to three farm bills passed by Parliament.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Maha will seek Central help over rain-damaged crops: Minister

The Maharashtra government will seek Central help for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains, state Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said here on Monday. He told reporters that a total of 3.17 lakh farmers in Latur district and ...

Most countries failing to address women's needs during pandemic - UN

LONDON, Sept 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Only one in eight countries worldwide have brought in measures to specifically protect women from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a database of government responses to COVID-...

Drugs case accused Prasad not ill-treated during custody: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Monday denied ill-treating arrested drugs case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer, in its custody. The drug law enforcement agency termed the allegations in t...

"Or gas them": Germany's far-right AfD fires official over migrant comment

Germanys hard right Alternative for Germany AfD party fired an official on Monday who had been caught on a hidden camera discussing gassing refugees. In footage, recorded secretly by ProSieben television in February, Christian Lueth, then a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020