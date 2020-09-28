Left Menu
Delhi Cong chief, workers detained during protest against farm bills

Kumar said a protest march from Rajghat to Raj Niwas was also scheduled but police detained party leaders and workers before it could begin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including its president Anil Kumar, were detained by the police on Monday during a protest against the farm reform laws at Rajghat. Kumar said a protest march from Rajghat to Raj Niwas was also scheduled but police detained party leaders and workers before it could begin.

"We wanted to submit a memorandum to the Lt governor against the farm bills passed by Parliament but we were detained by the police. The Congress will not rest till the Modi government withdraws its anti-farmer bills," he said. According to a senior police officer, several Congress workers were detained.

The detained protesters were taken to a stadium in Hari Nagar, Delhi Congress leader Parvez Alam said. Kumar later submitted the memorandum to the Lt Governor Anil Baijal, after Congress protesters were released by the police. He alleged that Delhi seems to be under the grip of a "Police Raj" that "primarily targeted" the Congress leaders and workers during "peaceful" protests and demonstrations while letting off BJP and Aam Aadmi Party workers in such activities. Congress will not be cowed down by the tactics of the Delhi Police to prevent peaceful protests against issues that affect the common people, and the farmers in particular, he asserted.

