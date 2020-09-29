Johnson says Britain should attract talented people from around the world

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he remained a supporter of attracting talented people from around the world to Britain after the migrant advisory committee reported shortages of workers in certain occupations.

"I remain very, very open to this country being a beacon for scientific geniuses who want to come here, talented people who come and make their lives here. That's very, very important and we're going to continue to do that," he told reporters.

"But obviously we also want to have control over our immigration system ... and above all we want to ensure that people growing up in this country get the opportunities and skills that they need."