Deeply saddened by demise of Amir of Kuwait, close friend of India: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait, and described him as a great humanitarian and close friend of India

Sheikh Sabah, aged 91, died Tuesday

“Deeply saddened at the demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. He was a great statesman, humanitarian leader and close friend of India. My condolences to HH’s family, Kuwaiti Govt and its people in this time of grief,” Kovind tweeted.