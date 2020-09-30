Left Menu
JDS, Congress and BJP to finalise candidates for Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sira bye-election

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for by-polls in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira Assembly constituencies, the three major parties are in a fix over choosing their candidates for the same.

With the Election Commission announcing the dates for by-polls in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira Assembly constituencies, the three major parties are in a fix over choosing their candidates for the same. Though Congress has already announced the name of T.B. Jayachandra, former Minister, as its candidate in the forthcoming by-election to the Sira Legislative Assembly constituency in Tumakur district, the seat which fell vacant following the death of the Janata Dal (Secular) legislator B Sathyanarayana on August 5, while JDS is planning to field his son keeping in mind that sympathy votes may benefit them in bye-poll.

Meanwhile, BJP Tumkur district president Suresh Gowda is conducting party cadre, community leaders meetings in Sira constituency. BJP, the ruling party in Karnataka is considering Sira constituency by-poll as a prestigious battle and BJP may also try to field a "Vokkaliga" candidate as Congress and JDS also did the same. According to the sources, RR Nagar will be the real challenge for both the Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress.

Munirathna Naidu won the elections from R R Nagar on Congress ticket but he later switched over to the BJP along with other leaders. Congress is trying all its possibilities to find a suitable candidate for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. As per sources, Yediyurappa is backing Munirathna's candidature for RR Nagar.

As per the political experts, for JDS, RR Nagar is just a playground, that's why JDS is not putting more energy here. JDS may field Bengaluru City president Prakash for RR Nagar. Bypolls for two seats in Karnataka - Sira in Tumkur and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) seat in Bengaluru is actually a prestige issue for all the three political parties

These two bye-polls are the first election for DK Shivakumar after he became president of state Congress. (ANI)

