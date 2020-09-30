Left Menu
BJP, JDU, LJP to fight BIhar election together under Nitish Kumar, says Bhupender Yadav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight the Bihar election together under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav said here on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:08 IST

BJP MP Bhupender Yadav (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight the Bihar election together under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national general secretary in charge of Bihar Bhupender Yadav said here on Wednesday. "The central leadership has appointed representatives to hold talks with allies. We will complete this process by tomorrow," Yadav said after a party meeting.

This comes amid reports of confusion in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing in the state. Earlier yesterday, LJP national general secretary Shahnawaz Ahmad Kaifi had said the party chief Chirag Paswan should be the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and the party should fight on 143 seats.

Kaifi, however, said he has made Chirag Paswan aware of the demands being raised by the party workers and members. "Chirag Paswan is definitely the Chief Minister candidate of our party, there is no doubt about it. The leaders, workers in our party are of the same opinion," Kaifi told ANI in Patna.

"The party members also believe that we should fight on at least 143 seats in the elections. I, too, would urge the party to fight on these many seats," he added. Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections in the state are due and expected in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly will end by last November this year. The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. With RLSP and BSP deciding to fight the polls together, a third front appears to be emerging in the state apart from the ruling NDA and the likely alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties. (ANI)

