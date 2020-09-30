Vijayvargiya on Hathras: 'A car can overturn anytime in UP'

Calling for exercising patience over the Hathras gang-rape incident, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said under the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, a "vehicle can overturn anytime". A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she died on Tuesday.

The brutal incident has caused a nationwide outrage and led to criticism of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Answering a question on the Hathras gang-rape, Vijayvargiya told reporters here, The accused in the case have been arrested.

"The case will be tried in a fast-track court and I think we should all wait and have patience. All of them will go behind bars. "Because under Yogiji, who is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, I know that in his state a vehicle can overturn anytime." Vijayvargiya did not elaborate, but he was apparently referring to the death of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey in an alleged encounter with the UP police in July.

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, Dubey was shot dead while trying to escape after the police vehicle carrying him overturned near Kanpur on July 10, a day after his arrest from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. In another incident, a gangster, who was being taken to Lucknow from Mumbai, died when the police vehicle carrying him overturned after being hit by a 'nilgai' in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, police had said.

Referring to the judgement in the Babri masjid demolition episode, Vijayvargiya said after the Supreme Court verdict last year, which paved the way for construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, there was nothing left in the 28-year- old case. Asked about the Congress criticism of the judgement by a special CBI court in Lucknow, the BJP leader, who is in- charge of West Bengal affairs, said it seems the national party has no faith in judiciary.

Our judiciary is very prestigious and it has opened its doors at 2 AM also for terrorists. If Congressmen raise questions (over court rulings) then there is nothing more shameless than that, he remarked. Asked about an alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, Vijayvargiya termed it as shameful and said actors are icons for people.

It reveals black face of Bollywood. Youths are disappointed with it. People like me who have high hopes from Bollywood are also disappointed, he added..