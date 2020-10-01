Differences remain between UK, EU in trade talks, says Gove
There are still differences between Britain and the European Union in their talks on a trade agreement, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal, Michael Gove, the minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, said on Thursday. Gove also told parliament that the interests of the automotive sector were front and centre in talks on the future relationship.
"This week, the ninth round of negotiations with the European Union is taking place ... differences of course still remain but we are committed to working hard to reach agreement within the time frame that the Prime Minister has set out," he said.
