Rajasthan Congress stages protest against detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi

Rajasthan Congress MLAs and party workers held a sit-in protest here on Thursday after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while walking towards Hathras to meet the rape victim's family. Cabinet ministers of the state also joined the protest.

Earlier in the day, the vehicles of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida when they were going towards Hathras. The leaders were detained after they started walking. "I condemn strongly the way UP police has detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ji & Priyanka Gandhi ji illegally. They misbehaved with Rahul ji. This is undemocratic & brutal use of force. UP BJP Govt's attempt to harass opposition leaders like this is reprehensible," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet.

"UP BJP Govt's actions smacks of political vendetta. They are acting in a dictatorial manner," he said in another tweet. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra also condemned the detention. He said Congress' fight will continue till the end of "Modi rule and Yogi rule".

He said that the Congress will stand with everyone, including farmers, if atrocities are committed on them. The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit woman, was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 28 with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died the next day.