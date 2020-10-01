Rs 74 lakh seized from car of RJD leader; Sushil Modi alleges sale of poll tickets in Lalu's party
Updated: 01-10-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:03 IST
Police has recovered Rs 74 lakh from the car of a RJD leader in Patna, following which Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that the cash was meant for "buying election ticket". The cash was seized from the car of RJD leader from Sasaram, Sanjay Singh, under Gandhi Maidan police station area of the state capital late Wednesday night during checking of vehicles, police said.
The driver of the vehicle admitted it belonged to Singh. Singh,however, was not present in the car at the time of recovery of the cash.
A police team from Patna went to Sasaram, headquarters of Rohtas district, in search of Singh, who is in hotel business. Rohtas Superintendent of Police Satyabir Singh confirmed arrival of a police team from Patna for verification of address of the car owner.
Sources said that Singh and his family members were not found at home. Sushil Modi alleged that the cash was meant to buy ticket in election.
"Lalu Prasad's party like in the past is again indulging in sale of tickets in the polls. Recovery of Rs 74 lakh from the car of a RJD leader indicates this," Modi tweeted. Taking a swipe at the RJD-helmed Grand Alliance, he alleged that Prasad's party wants to corner maximum number of seats in the opposition camp for monetary purposes.
Modi had in the past alleged sale of election tickets and ministerial portfolios in Rashtriya Janata Dal pointing to "gifting" of land and properties by the RJD leaders to Prasad's family members.
