Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's Supreme Court nominee advocated overturning legalized abortion

Her participation in the ad published in the South Bend Tribune, first reported on Thursday by the Guardian, made clear her view on the contentious issue even as Trump seeks to appeal to religious conservatives who make up an important voting bloc for him in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. Barrett and her husband, a former federal prosecutor, both were among those who lent their names to the ad, which called the Roe v.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 02:48 IST
Trump's Supreme Court nominee advocated overturning legalized abortion
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in 2006 signed on to an advertisement in an Indiana newspaper calling for the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide to be overturned, a stance certain to be scrutinized during her upcoming Senate confirmation hearings. Her participation in the ad published in the South Bend Tribune, first reported on Thursday by the Guardian, made clear her view on the contentious issue even as Trump seeks to appeal to religious conservatives who make up an important voting bloc for him in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Barrett and her husband, a former federal prosecutor, both were among those who lent their names to the ad, which called the Roe v. Wade decision "an exercise of raw judicial power." "It's time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore law that protects the lives of unborn children," the advertisement, purchased by an anti-abortion organization called St. Joseph County Right to Life, stated.

Barrett, who on Thursday continued with a series of meetings with individual senators ahead of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings due to start on Oct. 12, declined to answer questions about the ad. Democratic committee members can be expected to press her on the issue. Trump, who in January addressed an anti-abortion rally in Washington and said "unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," promised during the 2016 presidential race to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Trump has called on the Senate to confirm Barrett to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a defender of abortion rights, by Election Day. During Tuesday's debate, Trump objected when his Democratic challenger Joe Biden said the fate of Roe V. Wade was "on the ballot" in the election. Trump told Biden, "You don't know her view on Roe v. Wade." A devout Catholic who earned a law degree and taught at the University of Notre Dame, a Catholic institution in South Bend, Barrett is a favorite of religious conservatives. She was a law professor at Notre Dame at the time of the ad.

Overturning the ruling has been a longstanding goal of U.S. religious conservatives. The ruling recognized that a constitutional right to personal privacy protects a woman's ability to obtain an abortion. The court in 1992 reaffirmed the ruling and prohibited laws that place an "undue burden" on obtaining an abortion. Conservative opponents of the ruling have argued that the case was wrongly decided.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland's Sturgeon lambasts virus-positive lawmaker who took long train journey

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon lambasted one of her lawmakers on Thursday who made a long train journey from London to Scotland despite having received a positive test result for COVID-19.Margaret Ferrier learned that her test was positive...

CIA, NSA chiefs opposed release of unverified Russia intelligence - sources

The CIA and National Security Agency directors opposed U.S. spy chief John Ratcliffes decision to declassify and send to a top Republican lawmaker unverified Russian intelligence that may have been fabricated, according to current and forme...

U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout

U.S. airlines face a winter test of their finances and question marks over the reach of their domestic flight networks after failing, for now, to win fresh federal aid. American Airlines and United Airlines began laying off 32,000 workers a...

Mexico top court backs referendum on prosecuting ex-presidents

Mexicos Supreme Court on Thursday narrowly backed a bid by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to hold a referendum on whether to allow the prosecution of five of his predecessors, delivering a boost to him ahead of 2021 midterm elections...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020