Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian leaders draw flak after post-election virus jump

Malaysians took to social media Friday to lambast the country's politicians for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate, after the country recorded its second-highest spike in daily coronavirus cases following a state election last week. The Southeast Asian country has reported a steady climb in cases after an increase in travellers to Sabah, on Borneo island, ahead of its state polls last Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 11:31 IST
Malaysian leaders draw flak after post-election virus jump

Malaysians took to social media Friday to lambast the country's politicians for violating social distancing protocols and refusing to self-isolate, after the country recorded its second-highest spike in daily coronavirus cases following a state election last week.

The Southeast Asian country has reported a steady climb in cases after an increase in travellers to Sabah, on Borneo island, ahead of its state polls last Saturday. On Thursday, Malaysia recorded 260 new infections, the highest since its June 4 peak of 277. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government has drawn criticism for failing to impose controls such as mandatory screening for travellers from Sabah prior to the election, and for allowing people to cut short a 14-day home quarantine order if they tested negative for the virus.

Muhyiddin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but health officials have defended not announcing control measures sooner, saying authorities did not want to discourage Sabah voters from returning home to cast their ballots. The hashtags #PoliticiansCauseVirus and #MinisterCluster were trending on Twitter in Malaysia on Friday after ministers and political figures were reported attending public events upon their return from campaigning in the state.

At least two politicians tested positive on the campaign trail, while cases linked to travel to Sabah have been recorded in all 13 Malaysian states. "Why didn't you quarantine yourself for 14 days?" Twitter user @safiqshahid asked Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa who posted photos of himself at a business congress after returning from Sabah this week.

In a statement, Annuar's press secretary denied that the minister had breached quarantine rules, saying he had already completed self-isolation and tested negative days before the election. Some Twitter users also raised concerns over risks posed by national elections, which could be called as early as this year amid uncertainty over the stability of the ruling alliance, which has a two-seat majority in parliament.

Muhyiddin is facing a leadership challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who said last week he had secured the support from a majority of lawmakers to form a government. Malaysia has reported a total of 11,484 coronavirus cases so far, including 136 deaths.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

'The beers are cold': Australia to open up to New Zealanders after COVID border shutdown

New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to Australia without having to self-quarantine as COVID-19 infections slow and Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said on Friday. New Ze...

Pb CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of killed soldier

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a soldier from the state killed along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Havildar Kuldeep S...

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to attend prayer meeting for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki Temple today

In the wake of Hathras incident, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to attend a prayer meeting organised by its Delhi unit at citys Valmiki Temple today. The Congress has asked its p...

Battle of Royals in first afternoon game of IPL

The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers here on Saturday. Having played their first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020