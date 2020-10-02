Telangana Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao led thestate in paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151stbirth anniversary on Friday

The Governor, CMand Union Minister of State (Home) GKishan Reddy visited Bapu Ghat,a memorial dedicated to theFather of the Nation, at Langar House in the city, and paidfloral tributes

Talking to reporters, Reddy said the Narendra Modigovernment at the Centre was making efforts to make thecountry self-reliant and developed in all sectors, takinginspiration from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.