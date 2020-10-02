UN Chief Guterres wishes complete recovery to Trump, first lady

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has wished a quick and complete recovery to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania after the couple tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson said. US President Donald Trump, 74, on Friday said that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus and "we will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” “The Secretary-General sends his best wishes to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a quick and complete recovery,” the UN chief's spokesperson said.

In a statement, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said the president and the first lady "are both well at this time", and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.