Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists seek justice on anniversary of Khashoggi killing

Journalists and human rights activists called for justice for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday, the second anniversary of The Washington Post columnist's brutal killing inside his country's consulate in Istanbul.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:15 IST
Activists seek justice on anniversary of Khashoggi killing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Journalists and human rights activists called for justice for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday, the second anniversary of The Washington Post columnist's brutal killing inside his country's consulate in Istanbul. Dozens of activists gathered at a memorial erected in Khashoggi's honor near the Saudi Consulate building in the Turkish city. The activists denounced the journalist's slaying, which cast a shadow over the reputation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and criminal proceedings in Saudi Arabia as inadequate.

"Justice has still not materialized," journalist Turan Kislak, who was a friend of Khashoggi's, said. "A theatrical court has been in session for two years. However, no details on this subject has been given to the world." Last month, a court in Saudi Arabia issued final verdicts convicting eight unnamed Saudi nationals in Khashoggi's 2018 killing. The verdicts by the Riyadh Criminal Court came after Khashoggi's son, who still resides in the kingdom, announced pardons that spared five of the convicted individuals from execution.

The trial has been widely criticized by rights groups and observers, who said it was conducted behind closed doors and lacked transparency. "What happened to Jamal Khassogi's body? If a court has been in session for two years, we want an explanation," Kislak said.

Turkey, which had insisted that the suspects be extradited and put on trial in the country, is now trying two of the Saudi crown prince's former aides other Saudi nationals in absentia. Last month, it also indicted six other Saudi nationals, including two former consulate employees. A team of 15 Saudi agents had flown to Turkey to meet Khashoggi inside the consulate for his appointment on Oct. 2, 2018 to pick up documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who waited outside. The team included a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers, and individuals who worked directly for the crown prince's office, according to Agnes Callamard, who investigated the killing for the United Nations.

Turkish officials allege Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate. His body has not been found. Prior to his killing, Khashoggi had written critically of Prince Mohammed in columns for The Washington Post at a time when the young heir to the throne was being widely hailed by Washington for pushing through social reforms.

The Vienna-based International Press Institute, a press freedom advocacy group, decried the lack of justice for Khashoggi in a statement issued earlier this week. "Two years have passed since Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, yet Saudi Arabia has failed to name or hold responsible the mastermind behind the killing," IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said.

"The fact that Saudi Arabia has managed to avoid any real consequences for this abominable act exposes the hypocrisy of human rights discourse by governments that continue to roll out the red carpet for the Kingdom." "The recent verdicts in the Saudi trial are a mockery of justice that the international community should not accept," she said. Meanwhile, Khashoggi's family and friends this week launched the work of Democracy for the Arab World Now, a nonprofit organization that Khashoggi founded not long before he was killed. They accused the United States of "shielding the top Saudi officials responsible for his death." "Rather than cozy up to the Saudi officials who ordered Khashoggi's gruesome murder, the Trump administration should provide the transparency that Congress has demanded regarding our government's knowledge about Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's role in this crime," DAWN's executive director, Sarah Leah Whitson, said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against three accused in LeT recruitment case in Kulgam

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a chargesheet, in the special NIA court in Jammu, against three accused persons in the Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT recruitment case of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the NIA, the charge she...

Noble Energy shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

Noble Energy shareholders on Friday approved a deal to sell the oil and gas producer to Chevron Corp, making Chevron the No. 2 U.S. shale oil producer and giving it international natural gas reserves close to growing markets.The all-stock d...

IPL 13: Young Priyam, Abhishek's rescue act sees SRH post 164 against CSK

Youngster Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad from a disastrous start as the David Warner-led side scored 164 runs in their allotted 20 overs against the Chennai Super King here at the Dubai International Stadium on ...

Mahboa stone trader suicide: District police launches manhunt to nab its ex-SP

Mahoba UP Oct 2 PTI The Mahoba police on Friday arrested the city-based two stone traders for their alleged roles in abetting suicide by a fellow stone trader and has launched manhunt to nab the districts suspended SP Manilal Patidar and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020