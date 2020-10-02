Left Menu
France's Macron proposes new talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:42 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement he had spoken on the phone successively with the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and had proposed a new method to restart talks within the Minsk group. Macron said work would start from Friday evening, as he upped his efforts to broker mediation in his role as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group.

He also reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

