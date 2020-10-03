Commission says Pence-Harris debate still on
The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that no changes are anticipated to the Wednesday night debate in Salt Lake City. Both Pence and Harris underwent tests for the coronavirus on Friday and tested negative.
Pence's physician said in a memo that the vice president was not considered a "close contact" of anyone infected with COVID-19 and was not required to quarantine. "Vice President Mike Pence remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities," said Navy Lt. Commander Dr. Jesse Schonau in a statement.
