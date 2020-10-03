Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Worried we might lose him' - UK minister on PM's bout with coronavirus this year

With the U.S. presidential election a month away, Raab told the newspaper that he had never met Trump's Democratic rival for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden, or any of Biden's senior team. But he said he had good relationships with senior Democrats on Capitol Hill and the outcome of the election would not affect UK-U.S. relations, the Times reported.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 13:52 IST
'Worried we might lose him' - UK minister on PM's bout with coronavirus this year

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he worried for Boris Johnson's life when the prime minister was hospitalised with COVID-19 in April. Raab stood in for Johnson as for almost a month while the prime minister recovered. Johnson first became ill with the coronavirus in late March and ended up in intensive care at one point.

"I really worried we might lose him and I was worried for Carrie pregnant with baby Wilf," Raab is due to say at the virtual Conservative Party conference later on Saturday, reported the Times. Johnson's fiancée Carrie Symonds was pregnant with their son at the time.

Raab's comments come hours after U.S. President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital near Washington after testing positive for the virus. Trump will work in special suite at the hospital for the next few days, in what the White House called a precautionary measure. With the U.S. presidential election a month away, Raab told the newspaper that he had never met Trump's Democratic rival for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden, or any of Biden's senior team.

But he said he had good relationships with senior Democrats on Capitol Hill and the outcome of the election would not affect UK-U.S. relations, the Times reported. "The strength of the friendship between Britain and the U.S. I think is in great shape whatever the outcome in November," he told the newspaper.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Venice deploys flood barrier for first time as storm drives up tide

Venice deployed its long-delayed flood barriers for the first time on Saturday as forecasters warned that storms could combine with high tides to inundate the city. The network of 78 bright yellow barriers that guard the entrance to the del...

Poland reports new record of 2,367 daily coronavirus cases

Poland reported a new record of 2,367 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, the health ministry said on Twitter, the third day in a row that infections have hit new highs.The country also registered a further 34 deaths related to COVID-19. W...

Depression and anxiety tripled during lockdown: Study

There was a three-fold increase in the number of people reporting significant depression and anxiety problems during lockdown, according to a new study. The study conducted by an international team of experts from universities in three coun...

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint about four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020