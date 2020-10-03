Left Menu
Development News Edition

R R Nagar candidate will be finalised based on proposal from committee: KPCC chief

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the candidate for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) by-poll will be decided based on the proposal from a committee constituted under the leadership of senior legislator Ramalinga Reddy.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-10-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 16:27 IST
R R Nagar candidate will be finalised based on proposal from committee: KPCC chief

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the candidate for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) by-poll will be decided based on the proposal from a committee constituted under the leadership of senior legislator Ramalinga Reddy. "...I will not decide (on the candidate). We have constituted a committee under the leadership of Ramalinga Reddy.

They will hold discussions and give a proposal, after which I and our legislature party leader (Siddaramaiah) and senior leaders will discuss and decide," Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he said leaders from the block unit, along with the district Congress and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh (his brother), have held discussions with the committee.

Congress is looking to retain R R Nagar seat that fell vacant following the disqualification of N Munirathna, who was then the party MLA, under the anti-defection law last year. He is now with the BJP and is looking for a ticket from the saffron party for the bypolls.

Shivakumar said about seven to eight aspirants are seeking tickets from the R R Nagar seat. Asked about speculation within party circles that the party would field H Kusuma, the wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi from R R Nagar, he said some people, including a few senior leaders and a former Minister, had met him recently, proposed to induct her into the party and give a ticket.

"They (Kusuma's family) were earlier with our party. Her father had subsequently quit the party,..daughter (Kusuma) is a housewife and has gone through pain... Suggestions have come. I have not been able to discuss this," he added.

JD(S), which is also keen on the seat, has shortlisted three probables- party city unit chief R Prakash, RR Nagar President Bettaswamy Gowda and a leader from the Jnananbharathi ward Krishnamurthy- as candidates and one of them will be named soon. R R Nagar, along with Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru, will go for the bypolls on November 3.

The last date for the filing of nomination is October 16. While Congress has finalised former Minister T B Jayachandra as its candidate from Sira, the BJP and JD(S) are yet to name their candidates.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Top German diplomat says 'no way around sanctions' if Russia implicated in Navalny case

Moscow Russia, October 3 ANISputnik German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that if Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was confirmed to have been poisoned at Moscows behest, then there is no way around sanctions for Russia. In an inte...

No question of rolling MSP back till PM Modi is in power, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Addressing the concerns around new agriculture sector reform laws, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said till the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in power, there is no question about...

IPL is a tournament where talent meets opportunity, reckons Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has hailed the performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad players - Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad against the experienced Chennai Super Kings. SRH youngster Pri...

Tennis-German qualifier Daniel Altmaier ousts seventh seed Berrettini

German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, bundled out Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini from the French Open with a comprehensive 6-2 7-65 6-4 victory on Saturday. Making his debut at this years claycourt Grand Slam ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020